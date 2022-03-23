Taylor Swift shares clip of new song in trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Taylor Swift has shared a clip of a new song she has written for the upcoming film adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing.

The pop megastar said she had “got absolutely lost” in the book when she read it and had wanted to be part of the musical side of the production.

Swift said she wanted the track, titled Carolina, to be “haunting and ethereal” to match the tone of the story.

The film, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by Reese Witherspoon, is based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens.

It follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina, who becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Swift wrote on Instagram, sharing the film’s new trailer.

“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.

“I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it.

“I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip.”

