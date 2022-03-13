Bafta film winners in full

Troy Kotsur after winning the supporting actor award for Coda at the 75th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)
Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 20:20
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Here is the full list of winners for the 75th Bafta film awards:

Special visual effects – Dune

Cinematography – Dune

British short animation – Do Not Feed The Pigeons

British short film – The Black Cop

Editing – No Time To Die

Sound – Dune

Original score – Dune

Makeup and hair – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Casting – West Side Story

Ariana DeBose was named best supporting actress for West Side Story (Ian West/PA)

Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose

Outstanding debut – The Harder They Fall

EE rising star – Lashana Lynch

Costume design – Cruella

Film not in the English language – Drive My Car

Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur

Outstanding British film – Belfast

Adapted screenplay – Coda

Original screenplay – Licorice Pizza

Documentary – Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production design – Dune

Animated film – Encanto

Leading actor – Will Smith

Director – The Power Of The Dog

Leading actress – Joanna Scanlan

Best film – The Power Of The Dog

(Kirsty Griffin/Netflix c2021)

