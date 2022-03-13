Bafta film winners in full

Here is the full list of winners for the 75th Bafta film awards:
Special visual effects – Dune
Cinematography – Dune
An incredible moment for Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and Gerd Nefzer as they accept the Award for Special Visual Effects #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1Fh0tb7E6i— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022
British short animation – Do Not Feed The Pigeons
British short film – The Black Cop
Editing – No Time To Die
Sound – Dune
Original score – Dune
Makeup and hair – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Casting – West Side Story
Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose
Outstanding debut – The Harder They Fall
EE rising star – Lashana Lynch
"Now I get to celebrate a yes that I never expected." Not a dry eye in the house as Lashana Lynch is crowned this year's @EE Rising Star #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/8Qi837zj4C— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022
Costume design – Cruella
Film not in the English language – Drive My Car
Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur
Outstanding British film – Belfast
Kenneth Branagh celebrates Belfast, which has won Outstanding British Film 🎉 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/OsvlYthcpn— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022
Adapted screenplay – Coda
Original screenplay – Licorice Pizza
Documentary – Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production design – Dune
Animated film – Encanto
Leading actor – Will Smith
Director – The Power Of The Dog
Leading actress – Joanna Scanlan
Best film – The Power Of The Dog