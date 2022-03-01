Kyiv’s TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial reportedly hit in strikes

Ukrainian servicemen ride on top of an armoured personnel carrier speeding down a deserted boulevard during an air raid alarm, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 17:17
Ukrainian officials said that the Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted on the sixth day of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded.

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower, and Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko shared a video of it being hit.

Mr Klitschko said an electrical substation powering the tower and a control room on the tower were damaged as the result.

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, said on Facebook that a “powerful missile attack on the territory where the (Babi) Yar memorial complex is located” is under way.

Babi Yar, a ravine in Kyiv, is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation.

The killing was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.

Russia Ukraine War

