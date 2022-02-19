Foo Fighter Dave Grohl misses cooking show appearance due to Storm Eunice

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl cancelled his appearance on Saturday Kitchen Live after getting stuck in Hollywood following Storm Eunice.

The rocker was planning to travel from America to appear as a guest on the BBC Two cooking show but was forced to cancel.

Bastille lead singer Dan Smith stepped in at the last minute to “save the day”, show host Matt Tebbutt said.

Change of plan... sadly Dave Grohl is stuck in LA and won't be able to appear on the show tomorrow!☹️



But the brilliant Dan Smith from Bastille joining us in the morning for all the usual chaos with Matt, Sam and Shauna, Angelo Sato and Helen McGinn!😃



Live on @BBCTwo at 10am! pic.twitter.com/3HNRYn9iDw — SaturdayKitchen (@SaturdayKitchen) February 18, 2022

Tebbutt said: “Our special guest was supposed to be the legendary Dave Grohl. Unfortunately, thanks to Storm Eunice, Dave is stuck in LA.

“Thankfully at the last minute, and I really mean the last minute, the lead singer of the brilliant Brit Award-winning band Bastille has come to save the day, and I could not be happier that he is here. I’m relieved.”

Hundreds of flights to and from the UK were cancelled on Friday as planes struggled to land at airports due to high winds.

Many were diverted or required several attempts before touching down as Storm Eunice battered the country.