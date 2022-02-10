Bob Saget’s death due to head trauma – reports

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world."
Bob Saget’s death due to head trauma – reports
Bob Saget (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)
Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 09:59
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Comedian Bob Saget died of head trauma, it has been reported.

His family said it is likely the Full House star hit the back of his head on an unknown object before going to sleep.

Saget died on January 9 and was found dead in a hotel apartment in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement shared with US media outlets, his family said: “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma.

They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

“No drugs or alcohol were involved.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

An outpouring of grief followed news of the Saget’s death, with tributes paid from fellow comedians and members of his family, both on and off-screen.

His wife Kelly Rizzo described him as “the best man I’ve ever known” and his daughter, Lara Saget, said her father “loved with everything he had”.

Saget played single dad to three daughters, Danny Tanner, in Full House which also starred John Stamos and Dave Coulier as Danny’s brother-in-law, uncle Jesse, and his friend Joey, played by Coulier.

Cast members, including Stamos, said in a joint statement that they would “grieve as a family” following the news.

More in this section

The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Jennifer Lopez says playing character of superstar singer was ‘very meta’
American Pastoral premiere - Glasgow Release date for Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series confirmed
Giant wands to tour UK ahead of Fantastic Beasts’ arrival in cinemas Giant wands to tour UK ahead of Fantastic Beasts’ arrival in cinemas
SagetPlace: UK
A collection of 12″ and LP vinyl records.

Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dies aged 77

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices