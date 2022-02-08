Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have a baby girl

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have a baby girl

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (left) and Jason Statham (Ian West/PA)

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 17:58
Alex Green

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have had a baby girl.

The model confirmed the news on Instagram and said the child’s name is Isabella James Statham and that she arrived on February 2.

Huntington-Whiteley, 34, also shared a photo of her newborn in a basket with its high sides obscuring her face, showing only her tiny hand.

Her post prompted congratulations from famous friends such as fellow models Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge.

The child is her second, she already has son Jack, four, with actor Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley has been in a relationship with Statham, known for his roles in Snatch and The Fast & The Furious franchise, since 2010.

After the birth of her first child, Huntington-Whiteley said her pregnancy had been “a struggle for me”.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, she added: “I gained a lot of weight; a lot more than people around me expected.

“I do not regret it — but I had a long way to go once I was cradling the baby.

“It took a year of training and discipline. I’m not joking. It took a year to the month to lose every single pound.

“Even after that, it took several more months before I could go on a shoot and feel good.”

More in this section

THE POWER OF THE DOG Oscar nod leader The Power Of The Dog explores a dark and complex relationship
Filmed version of Broadway Diana musical leads Razzies nominations Filmed version of Broadway Diana musical leads Razzies nominations
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces baby news
HuntingtonWhiteleyPlace: UK
Kenneth Branagh: ‘It’s been a hell of a day’ following Oscar nomination success (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kenneth Branagh: ‘It’s been a hell of a day’ following Oscar nomination success

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices