Bond actress Lashana Lynch leads nominees for Bafta Rising Star award

No Time To Die’s Lashana Lynch and West Side Story star Ariana DeBose are among the contenders to be named the next star of the future at the Bafta awards in March.

They have been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award alongside A Quiet Place’s Millicent Simmonds, The King’s Man actor Harris Dickinson and Kodi Smit-McPhee, whose recent credits include Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog.

The category is the only one at the Bafta film awards which is voted for by the public and previous winners include Bukky Bakray, John Boyega, James McAvoy, Kristen Stewart and Tom Hardy.

EE Rising Star 2022 nominees Ariana DeBose and Harris Dickinson (Bafta/PA)

Lynch, 34, played 00 agent Nomi in Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond last year, and is currently filming historical epic The Woman King, having also previously starred in Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson.

She said: “The EE Rising Star Award is one I’ve always admired for recognising exciting emerging talent. I’m so elated for my fellow nominees who inspire myself and others, as we continue to fight for change within our industry and the world. I’m proud to be able to do that in moments like these.”

American actress DeBose won this year’s Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 reimagining of the hit Broadway musical.

The 31-year old, who has also been named on this year’s Bafta longlist in the supporting actress category, said: “I am beyond humbled to join the talented group of actors that have been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award over the years.

“To say I’m excited is an understatement, and I’m so thankful to Bafta and the EE Rising Star Award jury for this recognition. Genuinely blown away.”

2021 EE Rising Star Winner Bukky Bakray announced the five nominees for this year’s prize (Bafta/PA)

Deaf actress Simmonds, 18, has starred as Regan Abbott in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, both directed by John Krasinski. Her breakout role is credited as being Rose in 2017 drama Wonderstruck, for which she earned several award nominations.

She said: “I am very honoured to be considered for this prestigious award from Bafta, and to be in such amazing company with the actors that have been previously nominated, as well as my fellow nominees.

“I am so grateful to receive this recognition for something I love doing so much and sincerely want to thank the members of the EE Rising Star Award jury panel for including me. This means the world to me.”

Dickinson’s film credits include Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man and The Souvenir Part II, alongside Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne.

The winner of the EE Rising Star Award will be announced at this year’s ceremony on March 13 (Bafta?PA)

He said: “A huge thank you to both Bafta and EE for this nomination. Each year I’ve looked to the EE Rising Star Award with great admiration and respect, so to be included in this category is a real honour.

“The fact that we collectively get to tell stories for a living is enough of a reward for me, but to be noticed by such a prestigious institution really does mean a lot.”

Australian actor Smit-McPhee won the best supporting actor in a drama film at this year’s Golden Globes for his role in The Power Of The Dog.#

He said of his nomination: “I have the deepest gratitude to be considered alongside my fellow nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year’s Bafta film awards ceremony. I am beyond humbled to be considered for an award that celebrates such extraordinary young talents.”

This year’s nominees were selected by a panel of jurors which was headed up by Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar and also included actor and director Andy Serkis, as well as film-maker and actress Sadie Frost and Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery.

The winner will be announced at this year’s ceremony on March 13, with voting open at https://ee.co.uk/why-ee/ee-baftas