French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
Thierry Mugler acknowledges applause following his 2001-2002 ready-to-wear collection presentation in Paris on March 12 2001 (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)
Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 08:06
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died aged 73.

He died on Sunday, his official Instagram account said.

“May his soul Rest In Peace,” it said in a post that was all black with no image.

It did not give a cause of death.

Thierry Mugler on the catwalk (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

His designs were not shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes.

Mugler also had a popular perfume line, which he started in the 1990s.

French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier, left, and fellow designer Thierry Mugler try on jackets during the Aids Gala at the Folies Bergeres in Paris, France in 1992 (Jacques Brinon/AP)

The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy.

Bella Hadid, a US model, said “Nonononono”, followed by an image of a sad face, while US actress January Jones responded with a heart mark, from their official Instagram accounts.

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.

“I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday,” Mugler told Interview Magazine.

Queries on his funeral arrangements were not immediately answered.

More in this section

Italy Monica Vitti Obit ‘Extraordinary’ Italian movie star Monica Vitti dies at 90
Adele splits from husband Simon Konecki Adele and Spider-Man help lift profits at Japanese electronics giant Sony
Investitures at Windsor Castle Cinematographer Roger Deakins says knighthood is not just for him
MuglerDigitalPlace: International
Achille Lauro performs what was called a “profane” faux baptism as he sings “Domenica” at the San Remo music festival in Sanremo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. An Italian bishop on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, strongly protested the performance, denouncing both the singer and RAI state television for showing a “profane” faux baptism on stage. (Matteo Rasero/LaPresse via AP)

Vatican condemns ‘profane’ fake baptism at music festival

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices