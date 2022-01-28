Tiger King star Joe Exotic sentenced to 21 years in prison

Tiger King star Joe Exotic sentenced to 21 years in prison
Joe Exotic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 17:47
Jill Bleed and Sean Murphy, Associated Press

A federal US judge has resentenced Tiger King star Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison, rejecting pleas from the former zookeeper to free him from prison.

Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.

Both were featured in hit Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness.

Maldonado-Passage was resentenced after a federal appeal court ruled last year that improper sentencing guidelines were used.

Prosecutors say he tried to hire two people — including an undercover FBI agent — to kill Baskin, who had criticised his treatment of animals. Maldonado-Passage’s lawyers said he wasn’t being serious.

Baskin attended the sentencing in Oklahoma City.

Last month, lawyers said Maldonado-Passage was delaying prostate cancer treatment until after his resentencing.

More in this section

62nd Cannes Film Festival - Looking For Eric Official Screening Evangeline Lilly attends rally in support of ‘bodily sovereignty’
Graham Norton Show - London Benedict Cumberbatch stole parts of his cowboy costume for ‘labouring’ at home
First look at Downton Abbey film Downton Abbey film sequel release delayed until late spring
TigerKingDigitalPlace: International
<p>Kenneth Branagh among nominees for top DGA awards (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Kenneth Branagh among nominees for top Directors Guild awards

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices