Dockery was previously engaged to John Dineen from Ballinora, Co Cork, who died from cancer aged 34 at Marymount Hospice in 2015
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is engaged to her boyfriend Jasper Waller-Bridge, the pair announced on Thursday (PA)

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 14:56
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge have announced their engagement.

The couple, who reportedly met through friends and have been together since 2019, announced their forthcoming nuptials in a notice placed in The Times on Thursday.

Dockery, 40, is best known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in the popular ITV period drama and is due to reprise the character for an upcoming film sequel.

Michelle Dockery is known for her role as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey (PA)

The award-winner was previously engaged to John Dineen from Ballinora, Co Cork, who died from cancer aged 34 at Marymount Hospice in 2015.

She also starred in Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film The Gentleman, and will play a barrister in the upcoming Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal.

Waller-Bridge is a film and TV producer who has also worked for a leading talent agency and managed former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

He is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the writer, creator, and star of BBC comedy-drama Fleabag.

