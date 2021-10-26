HBO commissions fourth series of Succession

HBO commissions fourth series of Succession
Brian Cox (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 19:46
Tom Horton, PA

Hit drama Succession has been renewed for a fourth series.

The makers of the HBO programme announced the move on the show’s official Twitter page alongside apparent teaser clips.

The critically-acclaimed drama tells the story of media magnate Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, amid uncertainty about who in his family will take over his business empire.

It stars Keiran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Jeremy Strong as his sons.

The third series of the programme began airing earlier this month.

Succession, from Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, began in 2018.

Its second series won the Emmy Award for outstanding drama series, while its star-studded cast have also been recognised for their performances.

