Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discuss family life on The Voice US

Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discuss family life on The Voice US
Ed Sheeran discussed family life with Ariana Grande during his guest slot on The Voice US (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 03:51
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discussed family life as the British singer-songwriter made a guest appearance on The Voice US.

Sheeran – who on Sunday revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 – made a pre-recorded appearance on the TV talent show as a “mega mentor”.

He is helping hopefuls on The Voice, which stars Grande as one of the celebrity coaches.

During the latest episode, the two music superstars caught up on their personal lives while reminiscing about their first meeting in 2012.

“You’re married now,” Sheeran told Grande following her wedding to Dalton Gomez in May.

Sheeran, who married Cherry Seaborn in 2019, told Grande about welcoming his first child last year.

Grande recalled the first time she met Sheeran, saying: “Back when I had red hair… he was at my manager’s office, just hanging and playing music. He is a brilliant songwriter.”

Sheeran added: “I’ve known Ariana for a long, long time. We’ve worked together on songs in the past, we’ve jammed. It’s going be a good first season for her, I think.”

Sheeran also discussed fatherhood with one of Grande’s hopefuls, stay-at-home mother Katie Rae.

“This is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter and I don’t know how on Earth people do it,” he said, referencing daughter Lyra Antarctica.

Sheeran, who was due to perform on Saturday Night Live this week, revealed his positive Covid test on Sunday.

His new album, = or Equals, is the latest instalment in his symbol series and is  due for release on Friday October 29.

More in this section

People Dave Chappelle Dave Chappelle responds to trans row over his Netflix comedy special The Closer
The 23rd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria addresses shooting of cinematographer on film set
Philips British Academy Television Awards - Arrivals - London Trevor McDonald to star as new GamesMaster in show revival
SheeranPlace: UK
Prop Firearm Movie Set

Release of documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin postponed following shooting

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices