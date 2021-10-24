Friends actor James Michael Tyler dies aged 59 after cancer diagnosis

Friends actor James Michael Tyler has died aged 59 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, a representative has said.

The star was beloved by millions of fans for his portrayal of Gunther, the quirky coffee shop manager with bleached hair and an unrequited love for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives said.

Actor James Michael Tyler – who played Gunther in Friends – has died aged 59, his representatives have said (Ian West/PA)

In June, he revealed he had prostate cancer, telling a US TV show was diagnosed with an advanced form of the disease in 2018 which had spread to his bones.

In a statement announcing his death, Tyler’s representatives said: “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband.

“Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures.

“If you met him once you made a friend for life.”

Tyler was dubbed by many fans as the “seventh Friend” due to his ubiquity on the series.

While he was frequently seen milling about behind the counter at Central Perk, Gunther was also given plenty of his own memorable lines over the 10-year run of Friends.

In 2021, his spoken word performance of Stephen Kalinich’s poem If You Knew was adapted into a short video to raise awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.