Home Alone returns: Mayhem and mischief in trailer for Disney+ reboot

A new resourceful child – played by Archie Yates – is tasked with defending his home from dim-witted burglars in the trailer for Disney’s reboot of Home Alone (Philippe Bosse/20th Century Studios/PA)
Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 21:47
Keiran Southern, PA

A new resourceful child is tasked with defending his home from dim-witted burglars in the trailer for Disney’s reboot of Home Alone.

Home Sweet Home Alone – which arrives on the Disney+ streaming service next month – stars British child actor Archie Yates as the left-behind youngster whose family go away for Christmas.

Irish actress Aisling Bea plays the mother desperately trying to get home to see her son while Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney play the intruders.

The trailer shows Archie’s Max Mercer in familiar scenes for any fans of 1990’s Home Alone – including gorging on sweet treats in a segment inspired by Al Pacino in Scarface.

And the burglars are subjected to painful pranks, with Max seen hitting Delaney’s character in the face with a pool ball.

There was also a familiar face in the trailer.

Archie Yates stars in Home Sweet Home Alone, a reboot for the Disney+ streaming service (20th Century Studios/PA)

Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original, makes a brief cameo as a police officer with a badge that says “McCallister”.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred as the enterprising Kevin McCallister in the original, is also said to make an appearance in the film.

Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer.

It will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 12.

