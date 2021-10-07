Red Hot Chili Peppers to play three UK dates during international stadium tour

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 16:32
Tom Horton, PA

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced they will perform three concerts in the UK as part of their world tour.

The US rock group will perform in Glasgow, Manchester and London next year.

The 32-date stadium tour will also see them perform in the US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France and Canada.

The tour will also see guitarist John Frusciante return to the group to perform in the live shows.

The band will play at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 22, followed by the London Stadium on June 25.

They will then perform at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on July 1.

The band will perform their previous hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

Rapper Asap Rocky and singer Thundercat will support the band in Manchester, while Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat will support in London and Glasgow.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on October 15.

RHCPPlace: UKPlace: LondonPlace: Scotland
