Richard E Grant announces the death of his wife Joan Washington
Richard E Grant and Joan Washington (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 11:04
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Richard E Grant has said his heart is broken following the death of his wife of 35 years.

The actor, known for films including Withnail And I and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, said Joan Washington, a voice coach, had died on Thursday night.

He did not give a cause of death.

Sharing a video of them dancing together on Twitter, he wrote: “ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

“To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

Grant, 64, also shared a series of broken heart emojis, prompting condolences and messages of support from his followers.

He and Washington married in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington’s previous relationship.

