Sharon Stone pays tribute to 11-month-old nephew

Sharon Stone pays tribute to 11-month-old nephew
Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her 11-month-old nephew, who has died after she announced he suffered total organ failure (PA)
Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 00:45
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her 11-month-old nephew, who has died after she announced he suffered total organ failure.

The Hollywood actress, 63, told fans last week River Stone was critically ill and the family were hoping for a miracle.

River, the son of Stone’s brother Patrick, died on Monday, according to the Basic Instinct star.

She shared a touching video tribute to River, featuring poignant footage of the little boy smiling while playing in bed.

Stone wrote in the caption: “River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021.”

The actress was sent messages of support by her celebrity friends.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing said: “Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I’m so sorry for your whole family’s loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time.”

Sean Hayes, an actor also known for his work on Will & Grace, said: “Ugh. I’m sitting here in tears. I’m so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family.”

And actress Selma Blair commented: “I am so sorry. My lord.”

Last week Stone, a 1990s sex symbol whose films include Total Recall and Casino, asked fans to pray for River.

She said: “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

More in this section

The Good Liar Photocall - London Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez among stars at Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice
Anthony Hopkins warns aspiring thespians not to ‘waste’ money on acting schools Anthony Hopkins warns aspiring thespians not to ‘waste’ money on acting schools
Womad Festival 2013 Emily Eavis and Akala pay tribute to ‘musical genius’ Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
stoneplace: uk
Tom Cruise filming in Levisham

Mission: Impossible 7 studio sues insurance company over Covid stoppages

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices