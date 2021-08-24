Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer teases multiverse and return of old villain

The official trailer for highly awaited superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, teasing the multiverse and return of fan-favourite villain Doctor Octopus.

British actor Tom Holland reprises his role as the web-slinger from the first two movies in the series.

At the end of the most recent film – 2019’s Far From Home – Spider-Man’s identity was revealed to the world and the new trailer deals with the fallout.

What just happened? Watch the official teaser trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/gitbLCniOd — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

The newly unmasked Peter Parker accompanied by love interest MJ – played by Zendaya – struggles to adapt with the attention and he turns to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange for help.

However, his spell goes wrong, unleashing multi-dimensional chaos.

“We tampered with the stability of space-time,” Doctor Strange tells Peter.

“The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

Alfred Molina returns as multi-armed menace Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Tom Holland will reprise the role of Spider-Man in No Way Home (Lauren Hurley/PA)

He appears towards the end of the trailer, emerging from a collapsing bridge with his metallic limbs.

“Hello Peter,” he says. Also returning from previous Spider-Man films are Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

The trailer, officially released to theatre owners at the Cinema-Con event in Las Vegas, leaked on social media on Sunday.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account nodded to the controversy when sharing the teaser.

It said: “Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17.