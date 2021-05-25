GameTech: Seven titles to help you escape to a different world 

1. Super Mario Sunshine

The name says it all. By far the most sun-soaked and relaxed mainline Mario game, this is a perfect summer gaming destination.

The island of Delfino is reminiscent of an Italian village, complete with cobbled streets, colourful rooftops, umbrella shades and seaside activities.

Even the gameplay gets in on the act, with Mario wielding a water-cannon that wouldn’t be out of place at Trabolgan.

2. Final Fantasy XV

Although this wasn’t the most acclaimed entry to the long-running series, it was certainly the most chilled.

The whole premise of Final Fantasy XV is built around a roadtrip - and the world of Eos was created to accommodate that rolling vibe.

The game is full of long, winding roads that lead to coastal towns and marketplaces, with spectacular wildlife and scenery along the way. The nice car helps too.

3. Animal Crossing / Stardew Valley

For a working holiday, you can’t separate these two giants of the genre.

If a peaceful digital commune sounds like your thing, working the land and building a self-sustaining island, then Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley are your destinations.

Both games will have you planting trees, fishing, collecting rocks and generally feeling retired long before the age of 65.

4. Grand Theft Auto 5

Not everyone’s idea of a holiday is the sound of silence, or the waves lapping the shore.

For a big-city destination, you still can’t beat the magnificent Grand Theft Auto 5, which remains the premiere urban simulation in gaming, years after its release.

Drive any car you want, fly any plane, visit the landmarks and sights of a big city.

And if all that gets tiresome, GTA also has the quiet coastal moments and mountain getaways too. The whole package.

5. Assassin’s Creed series

Who needs Rome when you can be a Roman? Who needs the pyramids, when you can meet the gods? Who needs Dublin when, em, you can meet the druids?

Assassin’s Creed may not be the most historically accurate, but it does contain some of the best adventure destinations in gaming, from ancient Rome, Paris, London, revolutionary America, ancient Egypt and even old Ireland.

Think of it like an activity holiday, where everyone is out to kill you.

6. Shenmue / Yakuza

Many gamers express an interest in visiting Japan, to experience Japanese culture first hand.

Although we’d still recommend that trip, the next best thing might be the Shenmue and Yakuza games.

True, you will need to battle through some literal kung fu fights, and you may even be asked to do a few questionable jobs locally, but the reward is a snapshot of Japanese culture, showing how the cities and towns of the Rising Sun ‘feel’.

7. Skies of Arcadia

Most of these destinations are based somewhat on reality, but Skies of Arcadia is our pick for fantasy trip.

What better holiday than taking to the skies in a pirate ship, never knowing what is around the next cloud? Discover tiny floating islands, full of secrets and treasure, before stumbling on the next big city, brimming with characters and intrigue.

A big, blue sky, full of possibilities and wonder – soon, we’ll have it back in the real world, but for now gaming can keep us smiling.