First full trailer released for Friends reunion special

First full trailer released for Friends reunion special
The stars of Friends got back together for a one-off episode (Neil Munns/PA)
Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 19:28
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The cast of Friends returned to the show’s famous set in a full trailer for the reunion special.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have got back together for a one-off episode to look back at the beloved comedy.

The trailer showed the stars wandering around the set at Warner Bros Studios, taking part in a trivia game and doing a table read of well-known scenes.

James Corden appears in the special and asked the cast for their verdicts on one of Friends’ most contentious issues – were Ross and Rachel on a break?

Aniston, who played Rachel Green, answered yes, only for LeBlanc, who played Joey, to reply “bullshit”.

“We have such a bond from this show,” Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, said.

Schwimmer, who starred as Ross Geller, added: “Everyone was so perfectly cast.”

Aniston revealed a producer of a rival show claimed Friends was never going to make her a star while LeBlanc recalled the frenzied media interest in the cast, telling the others he saw aerial shots of their houses on the TV.

Cox played Monica Geller and said: “It was an incredible time. We became best friends.”

The Friends reunion special will begin streaming on HBO Max in the US on May 27. A UK release has not yet been announced.

More in this section

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones fedora could fetch up to £176,000 at auction Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones fedora could fetch up to £176,000 at auction
Demi Lovato YouTube series Demi Lovato updates fans on new they/them pronouns
Music-Avicii Stockholm concert venue renamed in honour of Avicii
friendstrailerplace: uk
First full trailer released for Friends reunion special

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney dies aged 79

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices