Irish Eurovision entry Lesley Roy misses out final

Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry Lesley Roy has missed out on qualifying for the final of the competition.

The singer-songwriter had delivered an energetic performance of her song Maps live in Rotterdam as the competition returned for a semi-final following last year’s cancellation.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine made it through to Saturday’s final.

UK entry James Newman qualifies automatically for the last round of the competition with his song Embers.

Russian singer Manizha gave an eye-catching performance of her song Russian Woman, which focused on female empowerment.

The artist came on stage in a large, multicoloured dress before emerging from the garment in a red boiler suit.

Australian entry Montaigne, who failed to qualify for the final, performed her song Technicolour remotely after being unable to travel to Rotterdam for the competition.

In addition to Ireland and Australia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia also missed out on a place in Saturday’s final.

Coverage of the semi-final aired on BBC Four.

Rylan Clark-Neal had been due to present the programme, however he was replaced by Sara Cox because of illness.

Singer Newman appeared in a spoof Line Of Duty sketch in the BBC Four programme alongside presenters Scott Mills, Clark-Neal and Chelcee Grimes.

When asked by Clark-Neal why he is submitting a dance track for this year’s competition, he said: “Everyone loves a banger.”

San Marino entry Senhit confirmed during the programme that US rapper Flo Rida will perform with her during the second semi-final of the competition on Thursday.

She said she is “super, super happy” he will be joining her on stage.

During the show Dutch stars Davina Michelle and Thekla Reuten gave a performance of The Power Of Water, which focused on issues around flooding sea levels in the Netherlands.

Viewers in the UK were unable to vote in the semi-final, however they will be able to cast their ballots in the second semi-final.

Last year’s Eurovision was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.