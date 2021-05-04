Meghan to release children’s book inspired by Harry and Archie

Meghan to release children’s book inspired by Harry and Archie
The Duchess of Sussex has released her debut children’s book The Bench.
Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 16:03
Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

The Duchess of Sussex has written a children’s book inspired by the relationship between her husband and son.

Meghan’s debut publication for youngsters is called The Bench and is about the special bond between a father and son — as seen through a mother’s eyes, Random House Children’s Books has announced.

The illustrated book will go on sale on June 8 and features work by award-winning artist Christian Robinson, with the duchess narrating the audiobook.

Meghan, who is expecting a daughter in the summer, said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.”

Meghan’s debut children’s book (Penguin Random House/PA)

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”

Her son Archie celebrates his second birthday on Thursday while husband Harry appeared at a star-studded concert in California at the weekend and called for vaccines to be “distributed to everyone everywhere”.

