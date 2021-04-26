Kanye West trainers sell for ‘record-breaking’ £1.3m

A pair of trainers worn by Kanye West at the Grammy Awards have been sold for 1.8 million dollars (£1.3 million).

According to the Sotheby’s auction house, which sold the shoes, they are the most expensive pair of trainers ever.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes were worn by rapper West at the 2008 Grammy Awards while he performed Hey Mama and Stranger.

World Record: This pair of Kanye West ‘Grammy Worn’ Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes from 2008 sold for .8 million today. Acquired by sneaker investing platform @raresapp via private sale, the pair set a new world record price for a pair of sneakers. https://t.co/bdgKtrHLY2 — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 26, 2021

The size 12 black leather shoes, made in 2007, were designed by West and Nike’s Mark Smith.

They were bought by investment company Rares from trainer collector Ryan Chang.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, said: “We are thrilled with the result, which has nearly tripled the highest price on record.

“The sale speaks volumes of Kanye’s legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built which has become an industry titan.

“Furthermore, it builds on the recent growth in Sotheby’s sneakers, which is now offered across our Buy Now marketplace, auction and private sales.”

Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

Gerome Sapp, chief executive and co-founder of Rares, said: “Our goal in purchasing such an iconic shoe – and a piece of history – is to increase accessibility and empower the communities that birthed sneaker culture with the tools to gain financial freedom through Rares.

“We look forward to working with Sotheby’s to continue to identify rare finds that will help elevate, preserve and uphold sneaker culture.”