Tan France’s Queer Eye co-stars share delight at news he will become a father

Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 19:42
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Tan France’s Queer Eye co-stars shared their delight at the fashion designer’s baby news.

France, 37, announced he and husband Rob are expecting a child via surrogate, revealing they will become parents this summer.

Netflix makeover show Queer Eye’s resident fashion expert shared the news with a cheeky snap on Instagram, showing him topless with an ultrasound picture superimposed over his stomach.

There was also a winking emoji covering his nipple.

The other members of the Fab Five sent congratulatory messages on social media.

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye’s grooming expert, shared a blizzard of emojis – including crying faces and love hearts – alongside the word “yay”.

Karamo Brown, the show’s culture expert, commented: “Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!!”

Interior design expert Bobby Berk said: “Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic.”

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye’s food expert, said: “so so happy for you guys.”

France’s husband of 14 years, illustrator Rob, also shared the news on social media.

The couple’s celebrity friends posted messages in the comments section.

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner said: “Yes!!! Congratulations! So so thrilled for you!!!”

Country music singer Maren Morris commented: “Congratulations, Tan!”

Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts wrote: “Biggest congratulations. Lots of love.”

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan said: “Oh Tan this is wonderful news!!!”

D’arcy Carden, best known for her work on TV comedy The Good Place, said: “So happy for you both!!!!!”

