All the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards

All the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards
Viola Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 21:54
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank were among the winners on the opening night of the Bafta film awards.

Here are the films that triumphed during the first of the two largely virtual ceremonies, which celebrated behind the camera categories.

– Casting

Rocks

– Costume design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Make-up and hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Production design

Mank

– British short film

The Present

– British short animation

The Owl And The Pussycat

– Special visual effects

Tenet

– Sound

Sound Of Metal

–  Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Noel Clarke

More in this section

BAFTA award changes Bafta film awards nominations in full
Duke of Edinburgh death Papers around the world react to the death of Prince Philip
Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby and Riz Ahmed among hopefuls at virtual Baftas Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby and Riz Ahmed among hopefuls at virtual Baftas
baftawinnersplace: uk
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland - Day 2

William steps down from Bafta ceremonies after grandfather’s death

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices