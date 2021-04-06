Netflix unveils four new stars for second series of Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey will star in the second series of Bridgerton (Nick Briggs/Netflix/PA)
Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 00:19
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Netflix has unveiled four actors who will play prominent roles in the second series of Bridgerton.

The streaming giant said Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young will all join its raunchy period drama.

The news follows the announcement Rege-Jean Page, the breakout star of Bridgerton’s first series, will not be returning to the show.

The British-Zimbabwean actor, 31, earned critical acclaim – and the status of heartthrob – for his portrayal of the dashing Duke of Hastings, starring opposite Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton.

Their romance formed the centrepiece of the first series.

Page said it had been a “pleasure and a privilege” to star in Bridgerton.

The show’s second series – which is set to begin filming in the UK in the spring – will follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Netflix previously said Sex Education star Simone Ashley will play the female lead in the second series of Bridgerton, appearing as Kate.

Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister, while Conn will appear as Mary, Kate’s mother.

Lynch will play Theo Sharpe and Young will play Jack.

Bridgerton is Netflix’s most successful original series.

