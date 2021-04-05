Jason Sudeikis makes feminist statement with Gucci jumper at SAG Awards

Actor Jason Sudeikis wore a Gucci jumper bearing a feminist slogan to the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards via AP)
Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 05:18
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Actor Jason Sudeikis wore a Gucci jumper bearing a feminist slogan to the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The star of Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso raised eyebrows at the Golden Globes in February after donning a tie-dye hoodie for a virtual appearance.

His latest sartorial choice also caught the attention of viewers.

To accept the best comedy actor prize at the virtual SAG Awards, Sudeikis wore a Gucci jumper emblazoned with the words “My Body My Choice,” a reference to women’s reproductive rights.

While it does not appear to be available on Gucci’s official website, it can be bought elsewhere online for £650.

His previous virtual awards show outfits also had messages behind them.

The Golden Globes hoodie publicised his sister’s New York City dance studio while the top he wore to the Critics’ Choice Awards in March referenced the fictional high school featured in 2019 comedy Booksmart.

The film was directed by his former partner and mother of his two children Olivia Wilde, who is now in a relationship with Harry Styles.

In Ted Lasso, Sudeikis, 45, plays an American football coach placed in charged of a Premier League team.

