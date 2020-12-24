Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share big news

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share big news

TV presenter Stacey Solomon has announced she and actor partner Joe Swash are engaged (Ian West/PA)

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 21:55
Keiran Southern, PA

TV presenter Stacey Solomon has announced she and actor partner Joe Swash are engaged.

Solomon, 31, shared the news on Instagram, beaming in a picture showing off her diamond ring.

“To the moon and back bub. I have no words,” she captioned the post.

In her Instagram Stories, she revealed Swash popped the question during a walk in the woods on Christmas Eve.

The couple’s celebrity friends sent their congratulations.

Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes commented: “Absolutely buzzing.”

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke wrote: “Soooooooo happy for you !!!!!!!!!!”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Ashley Banjo said: “Congrats you two.”

And Love Island star Maura Higgins said: “CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH.”

X Factor star Solomon and EastEnders actor Swash have been dating since 2015. They are both former winners of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller on the long-running BBC soap, have a one-year-old son named Rex together.

Solomon also has two children from previous relationships while Swash has another son.

