Friends star Matthew Perry announces engagement
Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 01:04
Alexander Britton, PA

Friends star Matthew Perry has announced his engagement to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, told People magazine of his proposal.

He said: “I decided to get engaged.

“Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

The magazine reported Perry and 29-year-old literary manager Hurwitz started dating in 2018.

Perry has recently joined the star-studded cast of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

The film, directed by Adam McKay, boasts one of the most glittering ensemble casts in recent Hollywood history.

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth.

The film is reportedly expected to begin filming later this year.

