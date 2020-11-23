Jennifer Lopez delivers scorching performance at the AMAs

Jennifer Lopez delivers scorching performance at the AMAs
Jennifer Lopez delivered a scorching performance alongside Columbian singer Maluma at the American Music Awards (Stock image/PA)
Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 04:37
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Lopez has delivered a scorching performance alongside Columbian singer Maluma at the American Music Awards.

The pop superstar, 51, wore a sheer black outfit for the songs Pa Ti and Lonely, which will feature on the soundtrack of upcoming rom-com Marry Me.

She kicked off the performance illuminated by a cross-shaped spotlight on her face before it transformed into prison bars to create a scene reminiscent of Jazz Age musical Chicago.

Maluma, one of the biggest stars in Latin music, appeared on stage looking dapper in a pinstripe double-breasted suit before going face-to-face with Lopez.

At one point during the raunchy routine, Lopez lay on a table while Maluma climbed on top of her.

In accordance with the show’s coronavirus safety guidelines, the backing dancers all wore masks.

Lopez showed off her new, shorter hairstyle at the awards and had earlier turned heads after walking the red carpet in a dazzling, silver Balmain dress.

Lopez is no stranger to the AMAs stage, having hosted the show in 2015.

More in this section

Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2015 - Sunday Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes open American Music Awards
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Premiere - London Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make their red carpet debut as a couple
Taiwan Golden Horse Awards Romantic comedy My Missing Valentine wins big at Golden Horse Awards
amaslopezpa-sourceplace: uk
Music-Apple Music Awards

Taylor Swift steals the show with late appearance at American Music Awards

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices