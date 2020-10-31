James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90, BBC reports

James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, the BBC has reported.

The Scottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen and appeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962 and 1983.

His five-decade career saw him win an Oscar, two Baftas and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other notable films including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Highlander and The Hunt For Red October.

He was on a number of occasion voted by fans the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, beating Daniel Craig and Sir Roger Moore.

He was knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama.