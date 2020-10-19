Karlie Kloss marks second wedding anniversary with Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss has shared a video of her first dance with husband Joshua Kushner as she marked their second wedding anniversary.

The supermodel tied the knot with the businessman, who is the brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, in a small ceremony in New York in October 2018.

The couple then enjoyed a second celebration in June 2019, surrounded by famous friends including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, with a Wild West-themed party in Wyoming.

Kloss marked her anniversary by sharing a photo of her dancing with Kushner to Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight.

She wrote: “I fall more in love with you every day. Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner.”

Kushner also marked the day, sharing a photo of his wife and writing: “happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day.”

Kloss and Kushner confirmed their engagement in July 2018 after six years of dating.

Kloss appears to have differing political views from her in-laws and has previously confirmed that she and her husband voted Democrat in 2016.

She is also campaigning for the Democratic candidate for governor of her home state of Missouri, taking part in a virtual fundraiser called Flip Missouri Blue alongside Andy Cohen and Derek Blasberg.

She wrote on Instagram: “It’s never been more important to flip states Blue – including my home state of Missouri.

“@gallowayforgovernor is neck-and-neck with the GOP, and just about anything could tip the scales… so join me, @bravoandy and @derekblasberg in conversation with Nicole on Monday.

“Let’s elect our first EVER female governor of MO.”