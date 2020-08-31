All the winners from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Canadian singer The Weeknd won the coveted video of the year during the MTV VMAs (MTV/PA)
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 02:56 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lady Gaga enjoyed a night to remember at the MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the biggest prize of the night.

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, BTS and Miley Cyrus were also among the winners, during a ceremony which recognised the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are all the winners from the 2020 MTV VMAs:

Artist of the year – Lady Gaga

Video of the year – The Weeknd (Blinding Lights)

MTV Tricon Award – Lady Gaga

Best new artist – Doja Cat

Song of the year – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (Rain On Me)

Best collaboration – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (Rain On Me)

Best cinematography – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (Rain On Me)

Best music video from home – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber (Stuck With U)

Best direction – Taylor Swift (The Man)

Best Pop – BTS (On)

Best Latin – Maluma (Que Pena)

Best R&B – The Weeknd (Blinding Lights)

Video for good – H.E.R (I Can’t Breathe)

Best hip hop – Megan Thee Stallion (Savage)

Best K-Pop – BTS (On)

Best rock – Coldplay (Orphans)

Best alternative – Machine Gun Kelly (Bloody Valentine)

Best group – BTS

Best quarantine performance – CNCO (MTV Unplugged At Home)

Best art direction – Miley Cyrus (Mother’s Daughter)

Best editing – Miley Cyrus (Mother’s Daughter)

Best visual effects –  Dua Lipa (Physical)

Best choreography – BTS (On)

