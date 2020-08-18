Cuba Gooding Jr accused of raping woman in hotel

Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013.

A lawsuit, filed publicly on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, alleged the Oscar-winning actor attacked the woman after she met him at a Greenwich Village VIP lounge.

Lawyer Mark Heller, who represents the 52-year-old actor, said the “alleged event never took place”.

She's probably just somebody who's looking for some glory to bask in the publicity and notoriety of Cuba Gooding Jr's case Lawyer Mark Heller

He added: “My client is totally innocent of any of these false allegations and we’re confident it will be dismissed.

Gooding already faces criminal charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching related to claims women have previously made against him, and has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Gooding won an Oscar for his role in Jerry Maguire (Alec Tabak/The Daily News/AP)

The federal lawsuit said the woman agreed to accompany Gooding to a hotel in Manhattan, where they were to be joined at the hotel’s ground floor bar and restaurant by Gooding’s friends and a friend of the woman who was with her when she met Gooding at the VIP lounge.

But when they arrived at the hotel, Gooding convinced her to go upstairs with him to a room, saying he wanted to quickly change his clothes, the lawsuit said.

Instead, he put on music and attacked her, taking off her clothing and holding her arms to pin her down as he sexually assaulted and raped her twice, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the woman said no to Gooding “numerous times but he wouldn’t stop”.

The victim allegedly told Gooding to stop several times (John Minchillo/AP)

According to court papers, the August 2013 attack has left the woman with “emotional pain, suffering, and a loss of enjoyment of life”.

Gooding appeared last week in Manhattan state court, where he has pleaded not guilty to six charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse.

If convicted, he faces up to a year behind bars.

State prosecutors said more than two dozen women have made claims against Gooding since allegations were first made against him.