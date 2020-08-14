Chrissy Teigen and John Legend expecting third child: 5 times they’ve been real about parenting

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have revealed they’re expecting their third child, after Teigen unveiled her baby bump in Legend’s latest music video.

In the clip for new single Wild – directed by Nabil, the man who introduced the couple on a video set 14 years ago – they’re seen frolicking on a beach. If you watch carefully at the 3.21 mark there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Teigen’s belly.

Now, cookbook author Teigen has confirmed the pregnancy, posting a video on Instagram in which she wears black leggings and cradles her bump saying, “Look at this third baby s**t.”

If the last few years have been anything to go by, we’re in for another mum and dad masterclass when the new addition joins Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 – Legend and Teigen are always refreshingly honest and open about the ups and downs of life with young children.

Here are five times the celebrity couple were modern parenting pros…

1. When they were shamed for going out to dinner

The couple were famously criticised on Twitter in 2016 when they were pictured going out for dinner nine days after the birth of daughter Luna, with the majority of the online anger directed at Teigen.

In a since-deleted tweet the model addressed the mum-shaming, saying: “‘I never wanted to leave my daughter, i love her, BUT THAT’S JUST ME’ – the passive aggressiveness is real!”

Teigen made the valid point that all parents are different and it doesn’t mean you love your child any less just because you chose to go out for a meal. Legend then followed up with the perfect tweet in support of his wife: “Funny there’s no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame us both so Chrissy doesn’t have to take it all. We’ll split it.”

Funny there's no dad-shaming. When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn't have to take it all. We'll split it. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 11, 2016

2. When Miles got a helmet for flat head syndrome

When Miles was less than a year old, he received treatment for flat head syndrome, a common occurrence in babies resulting from them spending a lot of time lying on their back.

Conscious there would be questions about the helmet, and not wanting people to feel sorry for her son, Teigen posted a photo on Instagram, explaining: “My baby bug got his head shaping helmet today! Please don’t feel bad for him if you see photos. He is a happy bug and we’re just fixing his flat!”

Rather than trying to hide Miles’s treatment, it was encouraging to see her being open about the condition.

3. When Teigen breastfed ‘twins’

If there’s one thing that gets online trolls going, it’s breastfeeding, especially when celebrities are involved, so it was no surprise when what should have been a cute and funny photo caused outrage in certain corners of the internet.

“Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” Teigen wrote alongside a picture of her breastfeeding newborn Miles and pretending to do the same with Luna’s doll.

While some people praised the mum of two for her empowering photo, there were plenty of others who told her to cover up. Not that Teigen cared. A few weeks later she posted another breastfeeding photo, this time sunbathing naked (with towels to cover her nudity) while breastfeeding and reading a book. Take that, trolls.

4. When Teigen got her breast implants removed

Not only is Teigen an open book when it comes to talking about life as a mum, she’s also candid about what happens to your body when you have children.

In May, the 34-year-old announced she would be having her breast implants removed after 10 years, having previously talked in an interview with Glamour magazine about how pregnancy affected her chest: “You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

In June she confirmed the surgery had gone well and posted a photo of the cutest handwritten note from Luna, in which you can just about make out the message: “Have fun pulling your boobs out love Luna.”

5. While parenting during lockdown

Throughout lockdown Legend and Teigen shared snaps of family life, and they’re so relatable.

From trying to get the kids to eat all their dinner (Teigen said a “magical” tent they made out of bedding somehow did the trick), to celebrating Luna’s fourth birthday without her friends, the Hollywood couple face many of the same challenges as non-famous parents.

But at least they’ve got a Grammy-winning musician on hand to provide piano accompaniment to Luna and Miles aka, in the words of Legend, “America’s most inexperienced dance troupe”.