Mulan to be made available on Disney+

Live-action remake Mulan will be made available on Disney+, the entertainment giant has said.

In a blow to theatres, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said it was important for the company to find new revenue streams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an earnings call he said Mulan, which was originally due to arrive in March before the health crisis intervened, will be made available on the Disney+ streaming service in the US from September 4, for a price of 29.99 dollars, about £23.

Lui Yifei stars in the Mulan remake, which is set to arrive on Disney + (Ian West/PA)

Mr Chapek also mentioned territories including Canada and New Zealand, but did not specify the UK. Mulan will arrive in theatres in areas where they are open, Disney said.

Disney’s decision to bring the film to its streaming service appears to indicate it has doubts that cinemas around the world will be able to open widely in the near future.

Mulan, with a reported budget of 200 million dollars – about £153 million, was supposed to be one of the entertainment behemoth’s tent pole releases of the year.

It has been pushed back several times, most recently last month when it was removed from the release schedule.

The pandemic has thrown Hollywood into disarray and a string of major releases have been pushed back. Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated blockbuster Tenet is set for release in the UK on August 26 and will have a staggered release in the US.

Other films pushed back include A Quiet Place II and Top Gun: Maverick.

Mulan stars Lui Yifei in the lead role and is a live-action reimagining of the 1998 original.