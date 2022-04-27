Wednesday TV tips: Tan France on why he felt he had to resort to skin bleaching as a child

Today: Eye on Nature winner announcement

RTÉ One, 3.30pm

Last year’s winner was Larry Doherty, who pictured this tiny orange ladybird, Halyzia sedecimguttata, bóin Dé buí, at Cabragh Wetlands, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Derek Mooney will be in National Botanic Gardens of Ireland meeting the finalists of the Eye On Nature photography competition and the overall winner will be announced. Last year’s winner was Larry Doherty, who took a close-up of the tiny Orange ladybird, Halyzia sedecimguttata, bóin Dé buí, at Cabragh Wetlands, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

The Great British Sewing Bee

BBC1, 8pm

12 talented home sewers have to turn lockdown-friendly loungewear into a top that an adult could wear on a big night out. Then they try to make a wrap dress that fits their model perfectly.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

BBC1, 9pm

It’s the final, and only two designers remain to battle it out for a career-defining contract to design an apartment for an upmarket coastal resort. They have to redesign a trendy bar Soho, London.

Tan France: Beauty and the Bleach

BBC2, 9pm

Tan France

When Tan France was just nine, he tried to lighten his skin with bleaching cream he found in a relative’s cupboard. The fashion designer of Netflix’s Queer Eye fame explores issues around skin tone and colourism in the fashion, entertainment and beauty industries, as well as society as a whole.

Grey’s Anatomy — No Time to Die

Sky Now, 9pm

Grey's Anatomy: No Time to Die

Season 5, episode 9: The Grey Sloan Memorial doctors grapple with the aftermath of the car crash that involved some of their own, while Meredith works to save Dr Hamilton’s life.

Sport

GAA: U20 Hurling Championship Munster Semi Final, 7.20pm, TG4. UEFA Champions League: Liverpool v Villarreal, 7pm, Virgin Media Two and BT Sport.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Cork author Danny Denton tells Sean Rocks about his new novel, All Along the Echo (Atlantic, April), where a radio talk show host and his producer take a road trip across Ireland to discover whether our lives are more than the stories we tell.