Wednesday TV Tips: Secrets revealed by DNA tests in Our Father and DNA Family Secrets

DNA Family Secrets

BBC Two, 9pm

Working with some leading geneticists, Professor Turi King (the geneticist responsible for identifying the remains of Richard III), and Stacey Dooley and her team of top genealogists, social workers and doctors, use advances in DNA technology to help reveal people's lost ancestry, track down missing relatives and detect debilitating diseases before it's too late.

They start in Liverpool where they meet 52-year-old Richard, who is on a life-long mission to discover the identity of his dad.

With his mum never revealing the truth about him while she was still alive, Richard has hit a number of dead ends researching on his own.

When Turi and the team test his DNA, they deliver far more than Richard could have possibly expected — and he's blown away when finally learning the truth.

Meanwhile, Glen's mother never knew where his father was from, only that he wasn't white.

After spending his school years in Oxfordshire feeling like the odd one out, he's desperate to finally learn his ancestry, and testing his DNA is the only way to finally give him the answers he craves.

Finally, 62-year-old Janet has spent her life wondering if a rumour is true that she might have a secret sister.

When her father returned as a British prisoner of war during the Second World War, she had heard that he may have fathered another child while in Austria.

She now wants to know if there is a half-sister on the continent looking for her as well.

The Kitchen

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

In 1970s New York, three mob wives take business into their own hands when their husbands are sent to prison. Action drama, starring Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish.

Sport

GAA: Munster Minor Hurling Championship Final, 7.20pm, TG4

Premier League: Leeds v Chelsea, 7.30pm, Sky Sports;

How I Met Your Father

Disney+

From 2005 to 2014, the sitcom How I Met Your Mother followed New York architect Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he navigated the city's dating scene before finally meeting the woman who would become his wife and the mother of his children. In this spin-off Kim Cattrall plays Sophie who, in the year 2050, begins telling her son about his birth after getting together with his dad. Hilary Duff plays the younger Sophie.

Our Father

Netflix

Our Father on Netflix

During the 1970s and 1980s, Donald Cline was a hugely respected fertility doctor based in Indianapolis. However, what many of the women he helped conceive didn't realise is that he was replacing donor sperm with his own — something he did at least 50 times. One of the children begins piecing together what happened after taking an online DNA test.