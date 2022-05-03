War of Independence in focus as Cork Midsummer Festival launches eclectic programme

Cork will come alive next month as the city’s leading cultural extravaganza returns with a full live programme. A particularly strong drama programme includes a piece inspired by Cork author Frank O’Connor, and another featuring tales from the War of Independence in the city.

While Cork Midsummer Festival kept the show on the road for the last two years with a streamlined programme due to the pandemic, this year it is back to business as usual. The festival programme features an impressive and eclectic line-up of theatre, dance, music, visual art and more, echoing the message that the arts are for all.

On the launch of the programme, Lorraine Maye, director of the festival, said the festival reflects the feeling that the city is emerging from hibernation.

“This year there is a huge sense of awakening in the programme. It feels like this is a very special edition of the festival, given the fact that this will be our first fully live festival in three years. It is a very exciting edition for the team and also for the artists. Some of the work that we have in the programme has been in development for a number of years,” said Maye of a programme that will be launched on Tuesday evening at the River Lee Hotel.

Kevin Barry and Corcadorca's Pat Kiernan are among the collaborators on a theatre piece inspired by Guests Of The Nation, by Frank O'Connor.

This year’s festival will feature the first visit to Cork by acclaimed Dublin theatre company ANU, who will perform The Wakefires at Elizabeth Fort, about atrocities committed against women in revolutionary Ireland. “The show is built from Cork stories, there will be a real sense of place in it,” said Maye.

The work of one of Cork’s most famous sons, Frank O’Connor, will be remembered with Cork theatre company Corcadorca presenting a show inspired by his story, Guests of the Nation. The piece, set to be staged at Cork Opera House, is a collaboration between the celebrated theatre company, writer Kevin Barry, and music figure Mel Mercier.

“It is such a brilliant and compelling story and also so timely in its treatment of war, which is something Corcadorca have been very aware of as the show has been developing,” said Maye.

Sharon Van Etten has been announced as one of the feature acts of the Cork Midsummer Festival.

A packed programme includes the installation Gaia, a floating sculpture of Earth by Luke Jerram, at St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh, while the event also expands this year to the Marina Market. Highlights at the latter venue will include Party Scene, a hardhitting look at the chemsex subculture, from Dublin company ThisIsPopBaby.

Music highlights include the visit of American indie star Sharon van Etten.

Old favourites such as the Crosstown Drift literary readings will return, including a harbour cruise featuring live interviews with various authors. The hugely popular Art Gifts initiative, which brought performers to the front doors of homes throughout Cork during the pandemic, is also back. Taking the themes of celebration and reawakening to the streets, the festival will also feature a parade on Oliver Plunkett St by Cork Community Art Link.

Gaia, a representation of Earth by Luke Jerram, will be at St Colman's Cathedral in Cobh.

According to Maye: “Festivals are really made for parades and it is something we wanted to do for a number of years. This idea of building a parade of Cork artists and communities and just having this moment of civic celebration in the festival, feels really important and something we are really happy to do this year of all years, to bring people together on the streets.”