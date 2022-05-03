Tuesday TV tips: You won't recognise 'Lord Varys' and 'Sgt PJ Collins' in Derry Girls

And Keep it Up features Emer O'Neill examining why so many teenage girls give up sport; and The Man with a Penis on his Arm is on Channel Four
Derry Girls: Sarah Mccool (Kathy Kiera Clarke), Carlos Santini (Conleth Hill)

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Keep It Up

RTÉ2, 5pm

Six-part docu-series: basketball star and Ireland’s favourite PE teacher Emer O’Neill’s theory is put to the test as she brings together nine teenage girls who have either given up sport or never played. More than half of girls playing sports in Ireland drop out by the time they are 14. Puberty, bullying, crop tops, cliques, team sport v singular sports, smelly dressing rooms, and spray tans, everything is discussed.

Derry Girls

Channel 4, 9pm

James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Orla Mccool (Louis Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) in Derry Girls
James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Orla Mccool (Louis Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) in Derry Girls

Conleth Hill, recently seen in Holding, the adaptation of Graham Norton’s debut novel, makes a guest appearance as local psychic, Carlos Santini — the Quinns hope he can help them make contact with the spirit of a much-loved family member. Meanwhile, the pals are planning a booze-filled weekend break in Donegal.

The Man with a Penis on His Arm

Channel 4, 10.05pm

Malcolm MacDonald is a mechanic whose penis turned black and fell off after he contracted a blood infection. Surgeons constructed a new one on his arm, the intention being to transfer it to his groin – a procedure which, six years later, is yet to happen. He describes his experience and hopes for the future.

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Villarreal v Liverpool (ko 8pm, RTÉ 2 / BT Sport).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet Victoria Kennefick talks Emily Dickinson ahead of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra’s celebration at the NCH; Warren Ellis of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds talks to Sean Rocks about his book, Nina Simone’s Gum; Adrian Duncan discusses his novel, The Geometer Lobachevsky.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Dan Hegarty raids the RTÉ session archives: The Stunning in a 1987 Fanning Session, Ocho in Studio 8, 2012. Ghost Maps in Studio 8, 2013.

