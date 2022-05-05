Thursday TV tips: An enchanted playland in Super Garden — and strong stomachs needed for Ultimate Hell Week

Special Forces - Ultimate Hell Week; and Super Garden with Mary Anne Farenden this week

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 13:34
Caroline Delaney

Super Garden

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The designer this week is Mary Anne Farenden from Belfast. Her garden is to become an Enchanted Playland. The homeowners are the Devine family who, with three very young children Noah (four), Daisy (three), and Arthur (six months) and two lively dogs, Poppy and Luna, are looking for a garden that the children will be excited to spend time in.

Special Forces – Ultimate Hell Week

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Two recruits continue to come to the attention of the DS for all the wrong reasons. The recruits get a cookery lesson from DS O’Brien, strong stomachs are required as he teaches them how to prepare a hearty and nutritious rabbit stew.

Clodagh

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Clodagh. Picture: Robert Wright

Clodagh, who has been living and working in New York for the last 40 years, is recognised as one of America’s most successful interior designers. Inducted into the Design Hall of Fame, Clodagh Design is renowned for its spas, hotels and private residences all over the world. This film is an insight into Clodagh’s colourful life, remarkable career and extraordinary work.

The Pentaverate 

Netflix

(L to R) Mike Myers as Ken Scarborough, Lydia West as Reilly Clayton, Mike Meyers as Anthony Landsdowne in The Pentaverate

Comedy series with Mike Myers: The Pentaverate is a spin-off from the 1993 So I Married An Axe Murderer. It reveals that since the Black Plague in 1347, five men have been trying to influence world events for the greater good. Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough is inadvertently caught up in an effort to reveal the truth — and may hold the key to saving humanity. Lydia West, Jennifer Saunders, Richard McCabe and Ken Jeong are among the supporting cast.

Radio

Ceol a’Ghleanna, R na G, 7pm: Ciarán Ó Maonaigh’s second programme in this new traditional music series.

Mother Tongues, RTÉ Jr, 7.15pm: A radio show encouraging children and families to share their heritage language — this week, a Creole-speaking family.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: To mark the occasion of Franz Ferdinand releasing their greatest-hits album, Dan Hegarty presents highlights from their 2008 set at Electric Picnic.

