Strumpet City, Normal People, Brideshead... 10 of the best TV adaptations 

The Thorn Birds (1977)

Water-cooler TV before we even knew what a water cooler was, this mini-series adaptation of Colleen McCullough’s steamy novel caused a sensation when it aired in the two-channel land of terrestrial TV in the early 1980s. Set in the Australian outback in the early 20th century, Richard Chamberlain, one of the most ubiquitous stars of the era, played Catholic priest Fr Ralph who embarks on a forbidden relationship with Meggie Cleary (Rachel Ward). One of a raft of ‘bonkbuster’ adaptations that kept viewers entertained in the ’80s, from Princess Daisy to Mistral’s Daughter to A Woman of Substance.

Strumpet City (1980)

David Kelly as Rashers Tierney with Brendan Cauldwell as Hennessy in a scene from RTÉ series Strumpet City.

The best-selling novel by James Plunkett was adapted by Hugh Leonard and was a watershed production for RTÉ in terms of budget, attracting a huge audience when it aired in 1980. Set in Dublin between 1907 and 1914, a period of major labour unrest, it had an all-star cast including Peter O’Toole, Donal McCann and Peter Ustinov.

Brideshead Revisited (1981)

From the dirty streets of Dublin to the dreaming spires of Oxford — this beautifully filmed 1981 adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s novel is a regular feature on lists of the greatest TV dramas of all time. Spanning the 1920s to the early 1940s, it tells the story of Charles Ryder (Jeremy Irons in a career-making role) and his friendship with the teddy bear-wielding Sebastian Flyte (Anthony Andrews) and his family.

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

In 1995, legendary screenwriter Andrew Davies took Jane Austen’s timeless novel of manners and turned it into one of the most memorable literary adaptations in television history. The chemistry between Jennifer Ehle as Lizzy Bennett and Colin Firth as Mr Darcy, who were briefly a real-life couple, was key to its success. Firth has had many notable roles since but he is destined to forever be remembered for THAT lake scene.

Bleak House (2005)

There have been many wonderful adaptations of Dickens’ work but this 2005 BBC adaptation of Bleak House is up there with the best. Andrew Davies sprinkled his fairy dust once again, transforming one of the great Victorian novelist’s most intimidating works into a vivid, atmospheric and darkly humorous drama. Anna Maxwell Martin, then a relative newcomer in a starry cast, was outstanding in the role of narrators Esther Summerson whose story is weaved around a labyrinthine legal case.

Game of Thrones (2011)

Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen in Game of Thrones.

This HBO adaptation of the fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin became one of the first massive hits of the streaming age. Showcasing the striking beauty of the north of Ireland, where much of it was filmed, fans of the book were enthralled by the skilfully realised transition of the world of Westeros to the screen — until the controversial series finale went and ruined it all.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017)

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale. Pic: Charlie Fearn

Published in 1995, but unfortunately getting more topical by the day, this powerful adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic novel does not make for easy viewing. It veered away from the original book in later series but it expertly conjured up Atwood’s frighteningly not-so dystopian world with an outstanding central performance from Elisabeth Moss.

A Very English Scandal (2018)

Hugh Grant gave an acclaimed performance in A Very English Scandal.

The three-part 2018 BBC serial was based on John Preston’s non-fiction book of the same name, which covered the Jeremy Thorpe scandal. Hugh Grant gave an acclaimed performance as Thorpe, the Liberal Party leader who stood trial for conspiring to murder his lover Norman Scott, wonderfully played by Ben Whishaw. Oscar-nominated director Stephen Frears and award-winning screenwriter Russell T Davies carried off the tricky task of blending the comic and tragic elements of the story with aplomb.

All Creatures Great and Small (1978 & 2020)

The original BBC adaptation of James Herriot’s much-loved series of books about life as a vet in the Yorkshire Dales lives on in the imagination of many. However, the more recent Channel 5 adaptation, shown here on RTÉ, has provided some much-needed escapism and won over many viewers with its fresh and charming take on rural English life in the company of Siegfried Farnon and Co.

Normal People (2020)

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in a scene from Normal People.

One of the reasons expectations are high for Conversations With Friends is because its predecessor was so good. Just like the current adaptation, Sally Rooney’s second novel was also brought to the screen by Lenny Abrahamson, while inspired casting launched the careers of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.