Special guest acts revealed for Westlife's gigs in Cork and Dublin

Westlife has confirmed their special guests for their upcoming Cork and Dubin stadium concerts.

Emeli Sandé and Wild Youth will feature at their Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs on August 12 and 13, while Sugababes and Soulé are the special guests for the Dublin gigs the previous month on July 8 and 9.

Westlife’s ‘Twenty Tour’ sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries, including two sold-out shows at Croke Park, Dublin (150,000 tickets).

The group was embarking on a reunion tour in 2020 when Covid-19 paused all upcoming shows. Their Irish shows were rescheduled to summer 2022.

Westlife sold more than 55 million records worldwide and is the only band to have had their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ie. The band will also lay Wembley Stadium for the first time this August.