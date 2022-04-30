Saturday TV tips: Tom Cruise annoys an Egyptian Mummy; and The BFG takes Sophie on an adventure

Plus Cork's Fiona Shaw in drama based on Kerry Babies case
Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

The BFG

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Ruby Barnhill as Sophie and Mark Rylance as The BFG. Picture: PA Photo/Entertainment One
An orphaned girl befriends a benevolent giant, who takes her off to a magical land. Fantasy adventure, starring Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, and Penelope Wilton.

The Mummy

RTÉ2, 10.30pm

An adventurer is haunted by a resurrected ancient Egyptian princess who wreaks havoc on modern-day England. Thriller, starring Tom Cruise.

Out of Innocence

RTÉ One, 10pm

Drama based on the Kerry Babies case of 1984 and starring Cork's Fiona Shaw and Fionnuala Flaherty. After being interrogated by the police, a young mother confesses to a crime she did not commit and is charged with murder. Even though the science and evidence do not appear to stack up, she is pursued and ultimately committed to trial. Directed by Danny Hiller.

In 2016 when the film was made, Fiona said: “I think Danny was very brave to make that film. It’s high time it was made. It needed to be made. To many people watching it, it will feel like the middle ages but it really isn’t that long ago.”

Sport

URC: Round 17 – Cell C Sharks v Connacht (ko 3.05pm, TG4); Stormers v Leinster (ko 5.15pm, RTÉ2).

Women’s Six Nations Rugby: Ireland v Scotland (ko 8pm, RTÉ2).

GAA: U20 Football Championship – Leinster final (7.15pm, TG4).

Premier League: Newcastle United v Liverpool (ko 12.30pm, BT Sport); Leeds United v Manchester City (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

DJ For a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Young selector DJ Aoileann takes over the kids’ airwaves this week.

This Way Out, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm: Weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles, featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

Dawn Chorus Live, RTÉ 1, midnight: RTÉ Radio 1’s annual live Dawn Chorus celebrates nature and birdsong all night with documentaries, and the main event live at 3.45am from
Cuskinny in Co Cork.

