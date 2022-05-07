Saturday TV Tips: Cracking movies this evening include Coco, Captain Phillips, and The Last Jedi

Londongrad: Putin's Billionaires

Virgin Media One, 5pm

Vladimir Putin’s oligarchs, many enriched through corruption and criminality, have colonised and dominated London. Putin’s enemies, fleeing Moscow, sought refuge in Britain and paid the ultimate price. An estimated 60% of Russian wealth exists offshore and as sanctions take a toll, oligarchs are attempting to move that wealth out of reach... a look at how much dirty money has made its way to Ireland.

Coco

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A boy who longs to be a musician ventures into the land of the dead to find his ancestor. Animated fantasy, with the voices of Anthony Gonzalez and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Captain Phillips

Virgin Media Two, 9pm

The captain of a cargo ship travelling around the coast of Somalia is taken hostage when pirates raid the vessel. Fact-based thriller, starring Tom Hanks and Barkhad Abdi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

RTÉ2, 9.15pm

With the Resistance cornered, aspiring warrior Rey must persuade Luke Skywalker to save the galaxy once more. Fantasy adventure, starring Mark Hamill.

The Shape of Water

RTÉ One, 9.45pm

A mute cleaning lady makes a life-changing discovery while working at a secret government lab in the 1960s. Fantasy, starring Sally Hawkins and Michael Shannon.

Sport

GAA: All Ireland semi-final U20 Football Championship, 2.45pm and 4.45pm, TG4

Premier League: Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1; Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United, 5.30pm, Sky Sports; Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur, BT Sport

Radio

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Six-year-old Lyla Coyle takes control of the RTÉ Jr studio to share her favourite songs. Budding selectors should email junior@rte.ie.

Spórt an Tráthnóna, R na G, 6pm: The Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Kerry and Cork takes place in Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Pádraig Ó Sé and a guest call the action.

Culture File Weekly, Lyric FM, 6.30pm: Luke Clancy presents highlights and extras from his weekday reports on Lorcan Murray’s Classic Drive, diving into Ireland’s creative and cultural life.