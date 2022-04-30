Radio Highlights: The dawning of the day in Cuskinny with RTÉ's Dawn Chorus

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

An interview with current president of Irish-medium education support organisation Gaeloideachas, Seán Ó hArgáin.

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Young selector DJ Aoileann takes over the kids' airwaves this week — email junior@rte.ie if your young music fan is up for it.

This Way Out

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 8pm

Internationally-distributed weekly LGBT* radio programme, produced in Los Angeles and featuring news, in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, and entertainment.

SUNDAY

Dawn Chorus Live

RTÉ 1, 12am

RTÉ Radio 1's annual live Dawn Chorus celebrates nature and birdsong all night with documentaries and discussions, and the main event broadcasting live at 3.45am from Cuskinny, Co Cork.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

RTÉ presenter John Kelly discusses new poetry anthology, Space, on Dedalus Press; and Audrey Molloy discusses The Important Things, out on The Gallery Press.

MONDAY

An Chartlann Bheo: Tomás Ó Máille

R na G, 9.15am

An event showcasing an extraordinary audio archive from NUI Galway collected by Tomás Ó Máille.

TUESDAY

The Stunning: 1987 Fanning Session revisited; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet Victoria Kennefick talks Emily Dickinson in the run-up to the RTÉ Concert Orchestra's celebration of the poet at the NCH; Warren Ellis of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds talks to Sean Rocks about his book, Nina Simone's Gum; Adrian Duncan discusses his novel, The Geometer Lobachevsky.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's latest raid on the RTÉ session archives: The Stunning in a 1987 Fanning Session, Ocho in Studio 8 from 2012, and Ghost Maps in Studio 8 from 2013.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Chris Wasser looks at The Staircase, streaming on Now and Sky TV; Tony Tracey looks at how dementia is portrayed in film.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian O'Ciobháin presents new music from Willis Anne, Lewyn Stan, µ Ziq, Orbury Common, Just Mustard, Harpsikord, and Loner Deluxe.

THURSDAY

Ceol a’Ghleanna

R na G, 7pm

Ciarán Ó Maonaigh brings us the second programme in this brand-new traditional music series.

Mother Tongues

RTÉ Jr, 7.15pm

A radio show that encourages children and families to share their heritage language — this week, a Creole-speaking family who now live in Ireland.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

To mark the occasion of UK indie-pop hitmakers Franz Ferdinand releasing their greatest-hits album, Dan Hegarty presents highlights from their 2008 set at Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.

FRIDAY

Lá an Chomhairimh

R na G, 1.30pm and 8pm

Results and analysis from the Northern Ireland Assembly Election, presented live from the Raidió Fáilte studio in Belfast by Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg in the afternoon, and Máirín Ní Ghadhra in the evening.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

American writer and academic Margo Jefferson on her memoir, Constructing a Nervous System.