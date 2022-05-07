Radio Highlights: queer Irish poetry; Linda Buckley explores Iceland; Cork-Kerry at Páirc Uí Rinn

Six-year-old Lyla Coyle takes control of the RTÉ Jr studio to share her favourite songs. If you have a budding selector on your hands, email junior@rte.ie.
After all the controversy — the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Kerry and Cork takes place in Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork. Pádraig Ó Sé and a guest call the action.
Luke Clancy presents a compilation of highlights and extras from his weekday reports on Lorcan Murray's , diving into Ireland's creative and cultural life.
How do you like to wake up? Megan Churcher helps us out of bed with classical music old and new, that considers how we start our day.
Mother’s Blood, Sister Songs: Part one of a documentary that sees Cork composer, Linda Buckley, and producer, Helen Shaw, explore the genetic connections between Iceland and Ireland, through story and song.
Tristan Rosenstock meets with brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn, known as Ye Vagabonds, in Fumbally Stables in Dublin to discuss their new album , which is released on May 13.
Olivia O'Leary meets three poets in Belfast to discuss the strength of queer poetry in Northern Ireland today, the idea of 'queering the language', and the lines between tolerance and violence for Ireland's LGBT* community.
Ciaran Hinds and Stephen Warbeck discuss their new film , ahead of its appearance at Fastnet Film Festival in Schull, Co Cork; actor Andrew Bennett discusses his role in the award-winning Irish film .
Tony Award-winning musical sensation comes to the Bord Gáis Theatre, and the team talk to Bonnie Langford and Simon Callow; curator Jillian Wilson discusses the immersive Van Gogh exhibition at the RDS.
Another dive into the RTÉ sessions archive: Cork psych-rock heroes The Altered Hours in a 2013 Studio 8 session; Cathy Davey at Studio 8 in 2007; and Female Hercules in a 1993 Fanning Session.
Liz Nolan takes us to Cuba with a concert from the Havana Lyceum Orchestra, featuring works by Mozart, Davis and Lombida, Oliviero, and Carillo.
Next week is Green Schools Bike Week, so glides to Fairview to talk all things cycling at Pedalpalooza.
While Galway singer-songwriter Adrian Crowley isn't a household name at home, this live set from the 2021 Hemmersdorf Pop Festival in Germany sees him in fine form.
Countertenor and violinist, Mitry Sinovsky, directs the National Symphony Orchestra in a programme including works by Rebel, Vivaldi, Handel, and Mozart, live at the National Concert Hall.
Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds brings to life beautiful stories of childhood, written by playwright Philip Davison.