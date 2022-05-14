Radio Highlights: new shows on RTÉ 2XM and Pulse; the bonds between Ireland and Iceland

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

A largely-unsung hero of modern Irish radio takes the lead on her own weekend music show, mixing the best of Irish with international highlights, plus interviews and studio fun, including an appearance from Belfast singer-songwriter SOAK.

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

MC Muipéad and Cian Mac Cárthaigh of Gaelgóir funkers IMLÉ chat to Tristan Rosenstock about their new album.

SUNDAY

Classical Kids

RTÉ Jr, 10am

Spring days encourage us all to get out into the country — Megan Churcher looks at classical music inspired by the countryside.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Mother’s Blood, Sister Songs: Part two of a documentary that sees Cork composer, Linda Buckley, and producer, Helen Shaw, explore the genetic connections between Iceland and Ireland, through story and song.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Cahal Dallat discusses new anthology Beautiful Lofty Things, via Salmon Poetry; and Nithy Kasa discusses her debut collection, Palm Wine Tapper and the Boy at Jericho, via Doire Press.

An Braon Gaelach

R na G, 7pm

An hour of the best in traditional Irish music, presented by singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Norwegian director Eskil Vogt talks about his 2021 film, The Innocents, ahead of its Irish release.

TUESDAY

Cork icons The Frank and Walters, pictured in 2012: Fanning session from 1991 re-aired; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

More sessions from the RTÉ vaults with Dan Hegarty: Cork indie-pop idols The Frank and Walters in a 1991 Fanning Session, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Roe in Studio 8 from 2018; and a 2021 session from grungers Havvk.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actor Stephen Brennan and cellist István Várdai discuss Travelling with Mozart, the Irish Chamber Orchestra's show based on the great composer's letters, touring the country in late May.

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

May 20th is World Bee Day, and Green-Schools Biodiversity Week runs from May 23 — so Ecolution gets down with a microscope to investigate all things insect.

Club 96

RTÉ Pulse, 8pm

The self-proclaimed 'gayest show on radio', with LGBTQ anthems, news and event updates, hosted by Sissy That Pod's Cian Sullivan.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

A 2018 interview with Dublin artist Paul Alwright — better known as rapper Lethal Dialect — about his then-current album Hungry, released under his own name.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

An improvised piece from 'human rhythm machine' Mezerg, featuring the artist's experimentation with theremin, features on tonight's show.

FRIDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

The Ukrainian chamber orchestra Kyiv Soloists is teaming up with the Basel Chamber Orchestra to take a stand against the current war in Ukraine.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Gerhard Markson conducts the National Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in Brahms' A German Requiem at the National Concert Hall.

The Neighbourhood

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

When a boy introduces himself to a rhinoceros at a bus stop, they end up going to school for the day. Kids' radioplay, read by actor Ciarán Hinds.