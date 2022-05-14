Radio Highlights: new shows on RTÉ 2XM and Pulse; the bonds between Ireland and Iceland

A largely-unsung hero of modern Irish radio takes the lead on her own weekend music show, mixing the best of Irish with international highlights, plus interviews and studio fun, including an appearance from Belfast singer-songwriter SOAK.
MC Muipéad and Cian Mac Cárthaigh of Gaelgóir funkers IMLÉ chat to Tristan Rosenstock about their new album.
Spring days encourage us all to get out into the country — Megan Churcher looks at classical music inspired by the countryside.
Mother’s Blood, Sister Songs: Part two of a documentary that sees Cork composer, Linda Buckley, and producer, Helen Shaw, explore the genetic connections between Iceland and Ireland, through story and song.
Cahal Dallat discusses new anthology, via Salmon Poetry; and Nithy Kasa discusses her debut collection, , via Doire Press.
An hour of the best in traditional Irish music, presented by singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh.
Norwegian director Eskil Vogt talks about his 2021 film,, ahead of its Irish release.
More sessions from the RTÉ vaults with Dan Hegarty: Cork indie-pop idols The Frank and Walters in a 1991 Fanning Session, Northern Irish singer-songwriter Roe in Studio 8 from 2018; and a 2021 session from grungers Havvk.
Actor Stephen Brennan and cellist István Várdai discuss, the Irish Chamber Orchestra's show based on the great composer's letters, touring the country in late May.
May 20th is World Bee Day, and Green-Schools Biodiversity Week runs from May 23 — sogets down with a microscope to investigate all things insect.
The self-proclaimed 'gayest show on radio', with LGBTQ anthems, news and event updates, hosted by's Cian Sullivan.
A 2018 interview with Dublin artist Paul Alwright — better known as rapper Lethal Dialect — about his then-current album, released under his own name.
An improvised piece from 'human rhythm machine' Mezerg, featuring the artist's experimentation with theremin, features on tonight's show.
The Ukrainian chamber orchestra Kyiv Soloists is teaming up with the Basel Chamber Orchestra to take a stand against the current war in Ukraine.
Gerhard Markson conducts the National Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in Brahms'at the National Concert Hall.
When a boy introduces himself to a rhinoceros at a bus stop, they end up going to school for the day. Kids' radioplay, read by actor Ciarán Hinds.
A four-hour journey through new Irish electronics and ambience, curated by North Cork crew The Department of Energy to mark the release of their fourth compilation this past May Day.
