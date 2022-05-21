Radio Highlights: 70 years of the Arts Council, north Mayo's landscape in focus

KBH interviews Sofft Nights festival founder Natasha Duffy and Dublin pop producer/singer Pastiche, ahead of the Navan, Co Meath, weekender, happening June 4 and 5.
Broadcasting live from An Chultúrlann in Belfast for An Lá Dearg, a protest march and rally to demand Irish-language rights for the Irish-language community of Northern Ireland.
A special programme to mark the 70th anniversary of the Arts Council, including contributions from John Banville, Shelly Furlong, Iarla Ó Lionard, Diarmaid Ferriter, and Marina Carr.
Wild Nephin: Limerick-born poet Seán Lysaght explores the landscape, nature and history of north Mayo in poetry and in conversation with friends.
Olivia O'Leary talks with Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh about the major new anthology of Irish language poetry,.
Sean Rocks and crew interview the winner of the Dublin Literary Prize for 2022 — to be announced at ILFDublin.
Mighty music and pop-culture journo Dave Hanratty reckons with the newestspinoff on Disney+: the Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series.
Another sojourn into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty: a Fanning session from The Brilliant Trees (1996), Analogue Wave in Studio 8 in 2013, and much-missed Cork-based psych-rockers O Emperor in 2013 studio action.
A special edition of the magazine show emanates from Liam Ó Néill’s new exhibition in the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.
Tune in and chill out with the kids, with a new section on mindfulness with Sal Roche from Playful Steps, Mindful Play.
Live words and discussion from poet and spoken-word artist Adam Mohammed, plus new rock/indie music from Black and Gaelach artists, hosted by Ola Majekodunmi.
Dan Hegarty talks with Stephen White, formerly of defunct Dublin psych-rockers House of Dolls, about the band's fabulously-monikered 2012 LP,.
Music of mourning, compassion, and hope in memory of George Floyd and all victims of racial violence and hate in today's Full Score concert with the Minnesota Orchestra.
Discussion and music from Irish folk supergroup Rufous Nightjar ahead of their appearance at Dublin's Tradition Now festival.
Denim, the lonely new boy in the neighbourhood, makes a friend and learns that fly-away boys tend to come back, and with good reason. Kids' radio drama read by Ciarán Hinds.
Chief Conductor Jaime Martin is on the podium to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra as they perform Mahler and Schubert lieder, with the internationally acclaimed Anne Sofie von Otter singing.
The newest chapter of the great rock 'n' roll swindle, as Pat Carty reviews, a documentary on Malcolm McLaren's sensationalist punk-rock construct The Sex Pistols, on Disney+.