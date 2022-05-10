Podcast Corner: Kermode and Mayo return with top-class film review fare

Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review has long felt like part of the furniture at the BBC and a staple of the podcasting world. The duo made the shift to the still-emerging format in 2005, and over the following 15 years-plus had become leaders in their genre.

So it was a shock at first when they announced in March that it was coming to an end. Thankfully, relief soon followed when they revealed they’d still be podcasting together.