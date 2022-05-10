Podcast Corner: Kermode and Mayo return with top-class film review fare

Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review has long felt like part of the furniture at the BBC and a staple of the podcasting world. The duo made the shift to the still-emerging format in 2005, and over the following 15 years-plus had become leaders in their genre.
So it was a shock at first when they announced in March that it was coming to an end. Thankfully, relief soon followed when they revealed they’d still be podcasting together.
Hence Kermode & Mayo’s Take, which retains the formula of Film Review but with added TV talk, and still arrives every Friday, with Take Two also due in the feed.
The first episode felt like the same old show - not a bad thing; Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo feel like our old friends - aided by them having brought their old BBC production team with them. Kermode sprinkles his film reviews across the nearly two-hour episode, and is as effusive as ever - apart from Uncharted, your to-watch list will have increased by half a dozen films or more.
An interview with Tom Hiddleston about the new Apple TV+ show, The Essex Serpent, is obvious fare, but the highlight of the show is undoubtedly Kermode narrating a scene from Marvel’s latest, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. More of that please.
Here are five more film podcasts to check out:
- The Big Picture: Sean Fennessy mostly obsesses about the Oscars race but also covers the indie flicks and blockbusters, with similar levels of enthusiasm. Movie drafts for a given year and top-five lists ensure it never feels stuck in its ways.
- The Empire Film Podcast: Like the magazine of the same name, this podcast is still going strong, having recently past the impressive 500-episode mark. Big names and lively chat.
- Truth & Movies: From Little White Lies, perhaps a lesser known but no less essential movie magazine, this goes in-depth to review all the latest new releases.
- How Did This Get Made?: Far more eccentric and hilarious than the other titles on this list, if you’re a fan of actors Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas, you’ve got to listen to this series. Or if you’re a Fast & Furious fan, dig into the archives for the episodes on that franchise.
- Blank Check with Griffin & David: Directors’ entire filmographies dissected, with special guests including the likes of Kevin Smith and Alan Sepinwall. They’re currently examining Sam Raimi’s output.